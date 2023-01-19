Bus stolen from Livingston Public Schools parking lot: officials

LIVINGSTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- An active investigation is underway after a public school bus went missing in New Jersey.

Livingston Public Schools informed police that a school bus went missing from one of their parking lots on Tuesday.

Officials have not released many details.

However, Livingston Public Schools was assured by the Livingston Police Department that there was no threat to the public or anyone in the school district.

Eyewitness News was referred to the FBI. So far, no further details have been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

