Meet the Keeton family, where mom and her 2 daughters are celebrating huge life moments together

PEARLAND, Texas -- "We're just great together!"

The Keeton family from Pearland, Texas has always been tight-knit and when it comes to celebrating a huge moment in their lives, they'll be doing it together.

This spring JoyLynn Keeton is graduating from Robert Turner College and Career High School and Alvin Community College.

Big sister Jadean Keeton is graduating from Prairie View A&M University with a bachelor's degree in social work.

And mom Jasmine Keeton has earned her master's degree in engineering management from the University of Houston-Clear Lake.

See how each of them made it to the finish line together, supporting each other on the way.

Congratulations, ladies! We can't wait to see your future accomplishments!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pearlandmore in commongraduationgraduation 2020familycollegeclass of 2020ktrklocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo holds reopen briefing
What Phase 1 reopening means for NYC
Subway and bus service during Phase 1 in NYC
Man shot and killed by police on Long Island
Person shot after man drove vehicle into Seattle protesters, police say
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and beautiful Monday
Cristobal's forecasted path has it reaching the Great Lakes
Show More
No protest arrests Sunday as NYC ends curfew
Search for man who sexually assaulted 2 women on subway
Hundreds expected at public viewing for George Floyd today
Artist paints Black Lives Matter mural on boarded up SoHo building
NYPD Chief of Transportation William Morris dies of COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News