8-year-old cancer survivor collects thousands of dollars worth of donations for child cancer patients

David Lauritzen is an 8-year-old kid who wants to help kids with cancer by giving them toys and help ease their difficult journey."I had cancer and I knew that they wouldn't feel good," said David.David and his parents are behind the non-profit David's Toy Project Inc., which buys toys for pediatric cancer patients. It all started a couple of years ago, when David's mother asked him if he would like to do anything to commemorate Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.