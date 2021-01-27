Boyle Heights pizza pies with a slice of neighborhood history

BOYLE HEIGHTS -- Outside crunchy, inside soft, and lots of love is promised at Brooklyn Avenue Pizza Co. in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles.
The woodfire pies are freshly made daily.
"I believe in preserving our history. So, in this space back in the day, it was the home of the Jewish Bakers Union," said Mario Christerna, owner of Brooklyn Avenue Pizza Co. "To honor them we're going to bake dough and make pies."
Christerna says starting a business in 2020 was a challenge, but credits the community, his 'barrio,' for helping them succeed.
"My roots here is, I'm born and raised here, born in General Hospital, raised in Wyvernwood Garden," said Christerna.
It has been a life journey for this chef to open up a restaurant in his community. Now, he's serving a slice of home at the historic Paramount building.
"We do pizzas that are like a marriage of say, a Neapolitan, little Roman and that sourdough. So it's outside crunchy inside soft and lots of love, Christerna told Localish.
With the current health order in place, Christerna is only offering take-out. But he's grateful for all of the support.
"The factors have contributed to the success of the business have been our community, our neighborhood, our barrio Boyle Heights," said Christerna. "Opening a business during a pandemic has taught me one major thing, resilience."
