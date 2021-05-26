localish

Chicken sandwich battle heats up, with a Hawaiian twist

EMBED <>More Videos

Chicken sandwich battle heats up, with a Hawaiian twist

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES -- Hawaiian Hot Chicken started as a pop-up food stand at a car wash in December 2018. But it didn't take long for the friends who were running it to realize they had something special.

Lines that were hours long quickly formed, and they began to sell out. They decided to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant, and the crowds kept coming.

"I would drive by it, and the lines were always so long. So I said I bet it's really good. I have to try it," said Sabrina Berger, a local student at California State University, Northridge. "Out of all the other chicken sandwiches, this is the best I've had."

"The best part about it is you get that sweet from the King's Hawaiian bun, and you get that spice from that tender," said Hrag Ganoumian, manager at Hawaiian Hot Chicken. "We have five different spice levels going from zero through 5, zero with no spice and 5 is crazy. I like to call it a challenge tender."

"I live all the way in Bell Gardens, and I still drive all the way over here so I can eat the food," said customer Hailie Ardon.

"We tried all the other chicken spots, didn't like it as much as this one. This is one is our number one," said regular customer Noe Ortega. "The spice and the chicken, the combo is a must."

Click here to visit their website, and follow them on Instagram for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northridgelos angeleskabclocalish foodfoodfast food restaurantcommunitylocalish
LOCALISH
Chicken sandwich battle heats up, with a Hawaiian twist
Jake Borelli shares his 'go-to' LA hiking spots
LI family turn pandemic 'side hustle' into bread company
Escape reality at the Madcap Motel
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8 killed in Silicon Valley railyard shooting, shooter dead | LIVE
AccuWeather Alert: Storm watches issued
Vaccine incentive: Young adults eligible for full scholarship to NY schools
To operate at 100% capacity or not? Cuomo offers option for NY venues
New Jersey easing workplace, daycare restrictions
Exclusive: Food delivery worker speaks after random attack
Young, Hawks visit New York with 1-0 series lead
Show More
Man arrested in connection with Brooklyn fire that injured 8
Debate over mask wearing in schools in New Jersey
NYC mayor's race: Donovan arrested, teachers endorse Stringer, Yang's wife speaks out
2 Long Island businesses severely burned in 4-alarm fire
COVID Updates: VA reports zero COVID deaths for 1st time in 14 months
More TOP STORIES News