Dinosaurs come to life at Dino Safari

By Patrick Nagle
RALEIGH -- Grab a prehistoric passport and join over 40 giant moving dinosaurs on a globe trotting expedition at Dino Safari, a completely drive-thru dino adventure for the whole family.

Get up-close-and-personal with the most fascinating prehistoric creatures from the mighty T. Rex to the giant Spinosaurus while you learn how dinosaurs evolved over time, where on earth they lived, and the discoveries paleontologists have made about how they ate, moved, and behaved.


Beware: along the journey, earthquakes might erupt, dinosaurs could battle, and your family might just have to help save a baby dinosaurs life! So, buckle up for the adventure of a lifetime!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighlocalishwtvd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arrest made in stabbing death of Good Samaritan in Brooklyn
J&J vaccine ships on anniversary of NY's 1st confirmed COVID case
When did you realize COVID changed everything?
Golden Globe winners 2021: See the full list
AccuWeather Alert: Late gusty winds, snow shower
Tiger Woods tweets appreciation for tributes
Cuomo apologizes, asks for independent review of harassment allegations
Show More
Track club gets creative by turning shopping center garage into own running facility
Be Kind: Man donates homemade banana bread to essential workers
More than 750 busted at illegal large gatherings across NYC
Power slowly returning after 2nd outage in 3 days at NYC buildings
Man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at CT ambulances
More TOP STORIES News