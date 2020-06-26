We can't get enough of these Drag Queen transformations for BLM

By Johanna Trupp
NEW YORK -- This year marks the 50th year of the NYC Pride March. Usually, rainbow flags would line the streets and New Yorkers would turn out in their most colorful attire to celebrate love and equality for all.

Unfortunately, there won't be a march this year but there will still be a celebration!

Pride is about loving yourself and expressing who you are. Whether it be through words, a sign, fashion, or Glam Lab's favorite... makeup. When it comes to makeup - Drag Queens are as talented as they come.

When it comes to makeup... Drag Queens are as talented as they come.

So what goes into getting into character before they take the stage?

We got a look behind the curtain with the Queens of 'Black Girl Magic' - a show that doesn't just entertain - but raises money and awareness for Black Lives Matter.

Glam Lab gets a look behind the curtain at their insanely talented makeup skills before the show!

Follow Jo on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes and watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks, and trends!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattannew yorkpridenyc pride marchnyc pride paradelgbtqlgbtq prideblack lives matterpride monthwabclocalishbeautyentertainmentglam labbeauty productsfashionbeauty & lifestylelgbtoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: NJ Gov. Murphy lays out school reopening plan
NYC Phase 3 plans detailed by Mayor de Blasio
NYC public school students wrap up bizarre academic year
Coronavirus Updates: NY reports lowest infection rate in US
States retreat as new COVID-19 cases hit an all-time high in US
Texas, Florida order bars to close again as COVID-19 cases rise
Why the Tri-State area could see red sunsets this weekend
Show More
Where to find fireworks and 4th of July events and what got canceled
Woman, 19, killed in Flatiron as NYC shootings continue to soar
Little girl grabs hose to help fight fire at neighbor's home
'White lives matter too': Police investigate CT racist rant video
Trump tweets about plan for BLM mural in front of his tower
More TOP STORIES News