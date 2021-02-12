localish

Former inmate turns his life around with launch of luxury shoe brand

PHILADELPHIA -- Darrell Alston was in prison when he started designing shoes.

The Philadelphia rapper knew he had come up with a way to turn his life around so he turned to something that went hand in hand with his rap career; fashion.

Once he was released from prison he started to make his dream and reality and have what he calls 'a a respectable' career designing high-end sneakers that push the boundaries of fashion.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawpviblack history monthlocalishsecretly awesome
LOCALISH
You can rent out this bookstore for your next date night
Shipping containers repurposed for outdoor dining
Freedmen's Town Farmers Market is a hidden gem
You can now get your Wawa classics without leaving your car
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump lawyers decry impeachment as political vengeance | LIVE
3rd stimulus check for $1,400 clears House committee
Guns seized, 14 people in custody after NYPD stops party bus
Dog inherits $5 million in owner's will
Cold air brings more snow and ice later this weekend
Cuomo withheld nursing home data over Trump fears, office confirms
Indoor dining resumes in NYC, restaurant/bar hours to be extended
Show More
Lunar New Year Celebration kicks off in NYC
NY transit workers demand new anti-spitting law
'Bachelor' frontrunner Rachael apologizes for racist actions
Nikki Haley: 'We shouldn't have listened' to Trump
8-week-old puppy 'Matcha' stolen during NJ burglary
More TOP STORIES News