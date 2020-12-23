Happy Place: A joy-filled drive-thru experience

LOS ANGELES -- Happy Place - The Drive Thru is an all-new experience created to evoke happiness from the safety of your car.

The larger-than-life drive-thru event is located at the Westfield Century City parking structure in Los Angeles. The "happy" adventure will take you through more than 50,000 square feet, 18 uniquely-themed zones and fun, interactive opportunities.

Some highlights include a real-life DJ spinning tunes, the world's first giant piano you play with your car and rainbow unicorns. The purpose it to uplift people's spirits, especially for those experiencing pandemic or winter blues during these unprecedented times.

The "happy" car experience is intended to put a smile on everyone.

"People need happiness, they need something to do and this is something different," said Jared Paul, the founder of Happy Place - The Drive Thru.

The one-of-a-kind event runs through Jan. 10.

For tickets, visit happyplace.me.

facebook.com/wearehappyplace
twitter.com/wearehappyplace
instagram.com/wearehappyplace
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kabcmallall goodcommunitylocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Man shot, killed while standing on NYC street
2nd stimulus checks: Calculate how much you could get
President Trump pardons 15, including Republican allies
Pizza flies off shelves of LI shop after being robbed, vandalized
Father charged with murder of daughter, leaving body in NYC park
Dog at Long Island animal shelter to receive life-changing surgery
Arrest made after FedEx driver shot while delivering packages
Show More
LIVE | Watch ABC7NY's holiday Yule Log
Driver plows into grandma, boy in stroller in NYC crosswalk, flees scene
Light-up sculptures help to brighten spirits in NYC
Woman who left job, marriage for 'Pharma Bro' says she did it for love
Mayor unveils new citywide campaign called 'NYC Vaccine for All'
More TOP STORIES News