New Jersey's Mel's Butcher Box is serving top-notch burgers on-the-go

By Miguel Amaya
TENAFLY, New Jersey -- Mel's Butcher Box is hitting the streets of New Jersey serving top-notch burgers and cheesesteaks on-the-go.

Melanie Landano, known for her work with Pat Lafrieda Meat Purveyors, has curated a flavorful and high-quality menu, which includes a tasty ribeye cheesesteak with caramelized onions and her signature Mel's Double Burger.

"I decided to curate a menu with the most amazing meat using the Pat LaFrieda brand. Everything is freshly made to order," said Landano.

Landano, who has worked as a restaurant consultant and has overseen the opening of various LaFrieda restaurants, can now be found serving her signature burgers and cheesesteaks at local sporting games, parking lots, and catering personal parties.

Related: French-Style pastry fit for a royal

The outpour of support received from the community, many of whom line up for hours to try one of Mel's cheesesteaks, has inspired Landano to expand this venture and broaden the reach of Mel's Butcher box, bringing her unique flavor and unique experience to meat lovers all across New Jersey.

"We're not just a food truck. I'm treating it like a real restaurant, my own brick, and mortar on wheels," said Landano.

----------


Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tenaflynew jerseycommunity journalistcheesesteakfyi cheesesteakscelebrity chefcookingbe localish new yorkwabclocalish businessfyi food trucksneighborhood treatsbite sizelocalishbe localishsmall business survivalfyi burgernew jerseysmall businessfoodfood truckburgerscheeseoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FBI: Armed protests planned in all 50 states over next 10 days
Impeachment looming, Democrats urge Pence to help oust Trump
NY Bar Association seeks to expel Giuliani over 'combat' remarks
Congresswoman tests positive for COVID following Capitol lockdown
How to get the COVID-19 vaccine in NY, NYC, and NJ
COVID Live Updates: Just 7M of 22M vaccine doses given out in US
Biden receives 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
Harris team says it was blindsided by VP-elect's Vogue cover
NJ cop who died of COVID honored by community with monthly blood drives
Vaccinations, boosting economy top Cuomo 2021 agenda
Family calls for boycott over hotel's handling of theft accusation
Video captures small plane crash on Long Island
More TOP STORIES News