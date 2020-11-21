localish

From seafood to cinnamon rolls, Monument Inn is a must-try!

LA PORTE, Texas -- The Monument Inn is not only beloved by its customers, it has become an institution over its 46-year history.

The restaurant that overlooks the San Jacinto Monument and Houston Ship Channel in La Porte, Texas does not take anything for granted.

The current owners bought the business in 1990, and it burned down six months later. They moved to a new location, and have since overcome two major hurricanes and five tropical storms.

The Monument Inn is known for its amazing and fresh seafood, and the gorgeous view overlooking the San Jacinto Monument and Houston Ship Channel. But the restaurant is also known for its cinnamon rolls. Instead of bread or chips when you sit down, you get a basket of cinnamon rolls to start your meal. Some customers drive for hundreds of miles just for the cinnamon rolls! If you want to learn more about the Monument Inn, visit monumentinn.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
la portefoodshrimpseafoodbe localish houstonktrklocalishmy go to
LOCALISH
This taco food truck is EPIC!
Entrepreneur champions clothing shop in his hometown
College grads distribute more than 170,000 masks to unhoused individuals
Poppy and Rose restaurant is giving back!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police search for missing Connecticut 12-year-old in NYC
Some restaurants close as new COVID restrictions loom in NYC
Woman speaks out after being pushed in front of oncoming subway
COVID Live Updates: Most infections spread by asymptomatic people: CDC
AccuWeather: Sunny and mild
'Wipeout' contestant dies after competing in obstacle course
Man goes home after 6-month battle with COVID
Show More
Dazzling display of one million lights can be enjoyed in the comfort of your car
8 injured during 'active shooter incident' in Wisconsin mall
Chilean woman with rare tumor in neck blood vessel receives free treatment
'Everybody close down': Newark issuing 10-day stay-at-home advisory
Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News