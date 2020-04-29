be localish new york

New Jersey friends unite to help local businesses and frontline workers

By
FORT LEE, New Jersey -- The life lessons learned on the football field has kept Tomas Flores and his friends united for over 30 years.

Once the effects of the coronavirus pandemic began to impact New Jersey, the group of friends knew they had to take action.

"The life lessons we learned were friendship, loyalty, and the call to action. I believe in the power of team sports and collectively we continue to be a team," said Flores.

Witnessing the impact of the pandemic on local businesses and the bravery of healthcare workers, the group decided to raise funds through GoFundMe to purchase meals from local restaurants and then provide those meals to healthcare workers throughout various New Jersey hospitals.

"We are raising money to help feed healthcare professionals who are putting their health in jeopardy and at the same time helping small businesses that are grasping for a lifeline as well," said Flores.

As of right now and with the help of donors and the local community, the group has raised almost $50,000 which has helped them feed frontline workers at Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Hospital, and Englewood Medical Center.

"As long as we continue to receive donations and be able to help our local restaurant afloat, and provide meals to our healthcare workers, that's where we'll continue to grow," said Flores.

----------

Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort leecommunity journalistcoronavirus helpcoronavirus new jerseyin our backyardcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakbe localish new yorkcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus tipssportslocalishbe localishfamilyoriginals
BE LOCALISH NEW YORK
Landlord offers free rent to tenants
Campaign urges patronage of Chinatown businesses
Neighborhood Eats: Federico's in Belmar paying it forward
Dry cleaner making masks for free as 'love letter' to NYC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy gives COVID-19 update
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
'We're not out of the woods yet," Cuomo says
Rabbi's funeral draws massive crowd, angers mayor
Exclusive: New action taken to get homeless off the subways
de Blasio warns large gatherings will not be tolerated
Cuomo unveils mask wall, 'Self-portrait of America'
Show More
NYC marriage licenses move online with Project Cupid
Man wins $1M Lottery jackpot twice on same day
Guidelines released for reopening of Disney World
US economy shrank 4.8% last quarter, with worst yet to come
Trump to sign order keeping meat processing plants open
More TOP STORIES News