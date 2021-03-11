localish

NFL linebacker turns his love of fantasy card games into new business in Westlake Village

WESTLAKE VILLAGE -- NFL Linebacker, Cassius Marsh Sr., recently celebrated the opening of his trading cards shop, Cash Cards Unlimited. The shop carries cards for popular games such as Magic: The Gathering, Pokmon, and Yu-Gi-Oh! as well as football and basketball cards.

Marshs interest in strategy card games started when he began collecting Pokmon cards at around 7-years-old. Marsh remembers explaining to his mom, I had to get my Wartortle to evolve into a Blastoise.

These days, the former UCLA Bruin is proud of his card collections, but that wasnt always the case. Store Manager and Marshs friend of 16 years, Nick Nugwynne, didnt even know Marsh played Magic: The Gathering until after college.

He was kind of a closet nerd about it, but once he came out and told us, it was really cool to see how knowledgeable he is on the product and the game and how complicated the game really is to play, said Nugwynne.

Marsh isnt the only NFL player to play strategy card games.

Ive had a couple of guys who are actually into Magic: The Gathering. Doug Baldwin, a former teammate of minewe play some games together, said Marsh.

Visit Cash Cards Unlimited in Westlake Village and online at cashcardsunlimited.com

