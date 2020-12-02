New Jersey cousins organize Hurricane Eta relief efforts for victims in Honduras

By Miguel Amaya
BAYONNE, New Jersey -- The devastation caused by Hurricane Eta across Central America inspired two Jersey City cousins to take action and help the victims in Honduras.

Using social media, Gabriela Casco and Norman Bonano, organized and called on their followers to assist with food, water, and essentials, without imagining the donations would exceed their expectations.

"The majority of the communities that were devastated were ones that were already under the poverty line and in Honduras, 60% of the population is under the poverty line," said Gabriela Casco.

Through their efforts, the cousins have raised more than $11,000, which has been used to purchase food, emergency supplies, and essentials needed by the victims, many of them displaced after losing their homes.

"We've had people that we've never met showing up at the doorstep dropping stuff off," said Bonano.

The donations, many of which have been sent from all across New Jersey, will be shipped to the town of Atenas de San Cristobal, where Gabriela's father was raised.

"This is the community helping the community and that's the only way we can help these people that were already poor and struggling with the pandemic and now they are devastated by the hurricanes. Every little bit helps," said Bonano.

