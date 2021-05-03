Ramen makes miso happy!

Ramen makes miso happy!

Cary, NC -- Miso Ramen Bar is a family run business serving great healthy Asian food that is cooked fresh daily. Located in the suburbs of Cary, NC, Miso Ramen Bar has become a local favorite and has only been open for a year. Ke is the Co-owner and general manager of the establishment and cooking has been a part of him since he was a kid. Ke and his team take a lot of pride in their food and make sure the ingredients and practices are up to par to ensure a great value for their customers. Being an Asian-American, Ke takes a lot of pride in being able to take food from other cultures and bring it to the forefront.
