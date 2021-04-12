Sandwiches so big, they will leave you wanting a nap!

EMBED <>More Videos

Sandwiches so big, they will leave you wanting a nap!

Raleigh, NC -- Southern Craft Sandwiches is the go to sandwich shop and is excited to be a part of a passionate and growing food community. Mark Hansen is the owner and sandwich maker. He always had a passion for food and his journey began when he was just 14. From studying in New York to now owning his own shop, Mark feels complete to be serving his community and to make his family proud. The sandwiches and burgers here will fill you belly and have you looking forward to your next visit. From custom made burgers to the classic Italian, Southern Craft Sandwiches is a go to spot.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localishwtvd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man in hospital with COVID despite being fully vaccinated, wife says
Woman struck, seriously injured in Midtown hit-and-run
Man shot, killed during Minnesota traffic stop sparks unrest
New tax deductions and rules that could cost you money
Prosecution case nears end in ex-cop's trial in Floyd death | LIVE
NYC to open Broadway COVID vaccination site with star power
Officer fired, accused of pepper-spraying Black Army officer
Show More
Ex-Bridgeport PD chief gets prison time for rigging police exam
COVID Updates: 4.6M Americans vaccinated in 1 day
Officer stabbed during attempted traffic stop gone awry
Yonkers schools expand in-person learning
Good Samaritans stop man from pushing woman onto subway tracks twice
More TOP STORIES News