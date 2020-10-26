Meet the Houston cake artist behind these creepy creations

HOUSTON, Texas -- Cake artist, Sarah Ono Jones is in a league of her own when it comes to cake design.

She loves Halloween and goes above and beyond with her creepy concoctions. From witches, zombies, ghoulish desserts, and beyond - even her anatomical heart looks so real, it's scary.

Want to see some of her cakes in person? Visit Common Bond Café and Bakery in Houston during the Halloween season.

You don't have to be a zombie to enjoy one of their most popular desserts - the brain cake! Covered in gooey red goodness, a cut inside reveals a delicious sweet treat that will wow guests at the next Halloween party.

What started as a fun hobby to pass the time, turned into something much bigger than Jones could imagine. From competing on national cake decorating reality shows to wowing her local fans, when she's in the kitchen molding, sculpting, and painting - her passion and creativity comes out.

Jones' talents are second to none. She hopes to have her own cake team in Houston in the future.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonarthalloweenbakerydessertsktrklocalish show (lsh)cakelocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE| NJ Gov. Murphy holds COVID-19 update
Woman killed, man dead in apparent NYC murder suicide
7-year-old boy dead, adult woman critical in NYC apartment fire
Tropical Storm Zeta could bring a taste of winter to NYC area
Jews For Trump car parade stirs protests, fights in NYC
Longtime NYC barbershop closing due to the pandemic
Only 'opt-in' period for remote NYC students to go in-person set
Show More
Deadly double shooting, stolen Audi fuel probe outside Meadowlands Racetrack
Early voting enters day 3 in NYC, what you should know
Lawmaker's aide sexually assaulted girl, threatened boyfriend: Police
Expert argues US should consider national mask mandate
Newark takes strong steps to contain spike in COVID cases
More TOP STORIES News