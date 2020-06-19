This Northern American Indian community polices themselves

Whitehorse, CAN. -- Curious about what defunding the police might look like? The Kwanlin Dün First Nation is a self-governing community located in Yukon, Canada that created a Community Safety Officer (CSO) program to protect their people. The CSOs, who are not armed, receive de-escalation training rather than being trained to use force like traditional police and are there to support the day-to-day safety of citizens. For more information about the Kwalin Dün First Nation Community Safety Officer Program, visit: www.kwanlindun.com.
