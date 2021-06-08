localish

This toy collector has nearly $2 million worth of toys!

By Amanda Brady
EMBED <>More Videos

This vintage collector has nearly $2 million worth of toys!

PHILADELPHIA -- Ronald Toby has an estimated $1.9 millions worth of toys.

Toby started collecting when he was 8 years old and has continued his love of toys well into his 60s.

The Philadelphia native calls his collection 'The Blue Collar Museum' because what you can find in his home is what the working class had growing up.

As you move through his home, every room has a theme. He has everything from dolls to sports memorabilia. There's a sports room, a doll room, a frozen room, and a boxing room.

Go inside his museum in this Localish video.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawpviblack owned businesslocalishtoys
LOCALISH
Did you know real mozzarella comes from water buffalos?
This Artist built his own Castle
This vintage collector has nearly $2 million worth of toys!
Grab a tasty treat at Marvel Frozen Dairy
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Flash flood, t-storm warnings in effect | LIVE
Flooding, lightning strikes reported as storms hit Tri-State
Chris Harrison 'stepping aside' from 'Bachelor' franchise
Man missing almost 3 weeks after walking out of NY hospital
30-year-old mom posed as daughter at school before arrest
Man picking up patient from hospital suddenly stabbed twice
Family, friends mourn retired NYPD officer shot outside pizzeria
Show More
Correction board votes to end solitary confinement in NYC jails
Man accused of pretending to be Trump, family online to defraud victims
Human error eyed in MTA bus crash into building
Here's how to sign up your child for Stony Brook's Pfizer vaccine study
Sarah Feinberg to replace Pat Foye as head of MTA
More TOP STORIES News