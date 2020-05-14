Long Island's Coach Meeting House adapts to new normal with drive-thru service

OYSTER BAY, New York -- Owner of Long Island's Coach Meeting House, Rustan Lundstrum, spent months planning the opening of his new restaurant, but only got two days of business when the quarantine order was put into effect two days after his grand opening.
Lundstrum was not sure of what his restaurant was going to become. He knew he had to pivot his business and figure out a way to stay afloat until customers would be able to dine-in again.
He was able to change his menu to more to-go friendly options and create an incentive to bring more customers to the drive-in model with to-go boozy slushies.
"It was a scary time for us as a business, we didn't know how we were going to stay open, but we were able to pivot," said Lundstrum. "It's really cool to be a part of something that people genuinely get happiness from."
Every weekend since, Lundstrum's business layout change, cars are wrapping around the block to get a taste of Coach Meeting House's menu for that day.
Social media has played a big part on how the word is getting around of the drive-thru boozy slushie business as well as their tasty to-go food.
Sometimes Lundstrum even gets requests on what drinks he should put on the menu or special birthday requests and he happily obliges.
"The world I signed the lease for and the world I wanted to open up in doesn't exist," said Lundstrum. "It's a whole different world, a whole different business model and I think for the first about 30 days of the quarantine the business model changed every day."
Lundstrum plans on not only keeping the boozy slushies to his menu but also continuing to innovate his business during this uncertain time until his restaurant opens back up for dine-in service.
