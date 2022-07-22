Loeb Boathouse in Central Park to permanently close in October

The boathouse notified the State Department of Labor that they are permanently closing on October 16.
The owners say they can't keep up with the cost of rising labor and the costs of goods.
163 workers will lose their jobs.
The boathouse shut down for a year during the COVID pandemic.
The Parks Department says it is looking for a new operator as soon as possible.
ALSO READ | Tips to beat the heat, where to find cooling centers as temperatures rise across New York City area
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube