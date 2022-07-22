Society

Loeb Boathouse in Central Park to permanently close in October

By Eyewitness News
CENTRAL PARK (WABC) -- The Loeb Boathouse, an icon of a restaurant in Central Park, announced that it will shut down this fall.

The boathouse notified the State Department of Labor that they are permanently closing on October 16.

The owners say they can't keep up with the cost of rising labor and the costs of goods.

163 workers will lose their jobs.

The boathouse shut down for a year during the COVID pandemic.



The Parks Department says it is looking for a new operator as soon as possible.
