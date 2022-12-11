Suffolk County bikers help bring holiday cheer to pediatric patients in New Hyde Park

NEW HYDE PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- Wheels instead of meals were behind happiness on Saturday at the Ronald McDonald house in New Hyde Park.

Harley Davidson owners in Suffolk County rode into the place bearing gifts.

They have been doing this the past several years to help cheer up the pediatric patients and their families ahead of the holidays.

The group has also been raising money to build a new Ronald McDonald house.

