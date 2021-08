PATCHOGUE, Long Island (WABC) -- Funeral services for rapper Biz Markie will take place on Monday in Patchogue, where he grew up.The Reverend Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy.Biz Markie, whose real name was Marcel Theo Hall, was best known for his 1989 megahit, 'Just a Friend.' He died two weeks ago at the age of 57 , of complications from diabetes.----------