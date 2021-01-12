Video: Woman injured after violent carjacking outside her Long Island home

Two men attacked a 66-year-old woman in her driveway on Burney Boulevard in Mastic around 5:40 p.m.
One of the men struck the victim on the head with a metal object before the suspects stole her car keys.
MORE NEWS: Security camera captures small plane crash on Long Island
The victim struggled to get to her feet and rescue her dog as the men stole her Nissan Sentra.
She was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead with non-life-threatening injuries.
The woman is expected to recover.
The two suspects were described as in there 20 or 30s.
A third man was also involved in the robbery and was driving a red Infiniti sedan with a yellow license plate.
So far there are no arrests in the incident.
TOP NEWS | FBI: Armed protests planned in all 50 states between now and Inauguration Day
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip