Man arrested in deadly drunk driving crash on Long Island

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- Nassau County police arrested a man in a deadly drunk driving crash.

Investigators say Donnell Hill, 50, lost control of his Dodge Charger while speeding down Jerusalem Avenue in Hempstead on Saturday night.

Hill's car hit a curb and slammed into a tree.

Passenger Xavier Parris, 26, died after being ejected from the car.

Police say when they got to the scene they noticed Hills smelled like alcohol, slurred his speech, and had bloodshot eyes.

Hill faces DWI charges.

