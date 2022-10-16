Man killed in kayak accident on Long Island

SOUTHAMPTON, Long Island (WABC) -- A man was killed in a kayak accident in the Hamptons.

It happened on Wildwood Lake in Southampton just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

A kayak carrying a man and an 8-year-old boy overturned in the water.

A bystander in another boat rescued the child but was unable to reach the 35-year-old, identified as Adolfo Castro.

The Riverhead Fire Department later pulled his body from the water.

