  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man killed in kayak accident on Long Island

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
15 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

SOUTHAMPTON, Long Island (WABC) -- A man was killed in a kayak accident in the Hamptons.

It happened on Wildwood Lake in Southampton just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

A kayak carrying a man and an 8-year-old boy overturned in the water.

A bystander in another boat rescued the child but was unable to reach the 35-year-old, identified as Adolfo Castro.

The Riverhead Fire Department later pulled his body from the water.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.