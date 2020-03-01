Society

Leap Year baby born at Long Island hospital

By Eyewitness News
NEW HYDE PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- What is a 'Leapling?' A leapling is someone who celebrates his or her birthday once every four years, because they are born on February 29th.

Diane Timpa and Justin Bates welcomed leapling, Mia Fay Bates, on Saturday afternoon at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Northwell Health.

Mia's parents will now have to decide if she will celebrate her birthday on February 28th or March 1st in non-leap years.

