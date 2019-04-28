Motorcyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run crash on Long Island

NORTH BAY SHORE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist seriously injured.The accident happened at about 10:47 Saturday night on Pine Aire Drive in North Bay Shore.Suffolk County Police say 63-year-old James Antonelli was riding a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he was struck by a vehicle that drove out of a 7-Eleven parking lot.Antonelli was thrown into the westbound lane where he was struck by a 2004 Mercury sedan.That vehicle was driven by a 54-year-old Bay Shore woman who stopped and stayed at the scene.But police say the first vehicle fled westbound on Pine Aire Boulevard. It is described as a black four-door sedan.Antonelli, of Bay Shore, was taken to Southside Hospital with serious injuries.The vehicles were impounded for safety checks.Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.----------