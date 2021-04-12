Suffolk County officer critical after stabbing, good Samaritan speaks out

PATCHOGUE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A good Samaritan who stepped in to help a Suffolk County police officer who was stabbed during a traffic stop is speaking out.

It happened Saturday in Patchogue, where Officer Christopher Racciopo tried to pull over the driver of a Mercedes who was driving with his headlights off.

Police say that driver, Jonathan Nunez, fled the scene and then crashed into another car before attempting to flee on foot.

Racciopo ran after him, and a struggle ensued. Police say Nunez stabbed the officer in the leg, rupturing a major artery.

Retired Marine Guillermo Sandoval, who lives nearby, watched it play out and ran to the officer's aid. He used his belt as a tourniquet.

"I prayed for him last night and I wish him well," Sandoval said. "I hope that he recuperates as soon as possible. God bless him. God bless his family. And I give him a lot of credit for doing his job and going after the suspect."

While Sandoval helped Racciopo, two other good Samaritan held the suspect until more officers arrived.

Nunez is facing charges for DWI and aggravated assault on a police officer.

Racciopo remains in critical condition.

"Officer Racioppo was critically injured last evening during a foot pursuit of a suspect in Patchogue," the Suffolk County PBA said in a statement Sunday. "At the scene, fellow Suffolk County Police Officers applied a successful tourniquet, preventing further blood loss, and transported him to the hospital. We extend our thoughts to Officer Racioppo and ask all Suffolk County residents to keep him and his family in their prayers as the circumstances remain critical. This incident reaffirms the dangers faced by Suffolk Police every time they report for duty."

