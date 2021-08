Suffolk County police officer stabbed in the line of duty promoted to detective

EMBED >More News Videos Kristin Thorne reports on the Suffolk County officer Christopher Racioppo's release from the hospital.

PATCHOGUE, Long Island (WABC) -- A Suffolk County police officer who was stabbed in the line of duty was promoted to detective on Monday.Chris Racioppo was stabbed in the leg by a suspected drunk driver during a struggle in Patchogue on April 10, according to authorities. A major artery was severed, and Racioppo nearly died."Officer Racioppo is nothing short of a hero," said Suffolk County Executive Bellone. "Four months ago Officer Racioppo was within seconds of losing his life, but today Officer Racioppo has made a miraculous recovery and will return to the Department as Detective Racioppo."Officer Racioppo will be promoted to detective in anticipation of his return to duty.----------