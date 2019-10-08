Police chase on Long Island ends with 3 suspects apprehended, 1 shot

VALLEY STREAM, Long Island (WABC) -- A chase that began in Hempstead, Long Island Tuesday ended in a foot pursuit and a shooting in North Valley Stream, a law enforcement source told Eyewitness News.The three suspects were in a white BMW and fled the car in different directions.One of the suspects was shot. HIs condition is not yet known. All the suspects are now in custody. It is not clear what prompted the chase, in which the suspects apparently side-swiped other drivers.The shooting took place at Franklin and Blakeman in North Valley Stream.The wounded suspect was apprehended on Evergreen Drive in West Hempstead after neighbors called 911 to report a man wounded and bleeding, hiding in various backyards.Arriving officers cornered him and he surrendered. The man was unarmed at the time. No one else was injured.The Nassau County Police Department is leading the investigation.----------