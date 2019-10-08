Police chase on Long Island ends with 3 suspects apprehended, 1 shot

By Eyewitness News
VALLEY STREAM, Long Island (WABC) -- A chase that began in Hempstead, Long Island Tuesday ended in a foot pursuit and a shooting in North Valley Stream, a law enforcement source told Eyewitness News.

The three suspects were in a white BMW and fled the car in different directions.

One of the suspects was shot. HIs condition is not yet known. All the suspects are now in custody. It is not clear what prompted the chase, in which the suspects apparently side-swiped other drivers.

The shooting took place at Franklin and Blakeman in North Valley Stream.

The wounded suspect was apprehended on Evergreen Drive in West Hempstead after neighbors called 911 to report a man wounded and bleeding, hiding in various backyards.

Arriving officers cornered him and he surrendered. The man was unarmed at the time. No one else was injured.

The Nassau County Police Department is leading the investigation.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north valley streamnassau countypolice chaseshooting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
White House says it won't comply with Trump impeachment inquiry
Body of 13-year-old boy found in New Jersey yard
FBI: Inmate is the deadliest serial killer in US history
64-year-old man dead, 1 injured in Brooklyn basement fire
NYC teen identified as 1st vaping-related death in New York state
Man survives hours in Tampa heat, fire ants after collapsing in parking lot
Man charged in Chinatown murders suspected in another attack
Show More
Alec Baldwin says he was duped by Statue of Liberty scam
NYPD: Crime down in NYC, but so is officer morale
Subway trains can speed up, says Cuomo, citing task force report
Tory Burch offering $10K reward for dog's safe return
4 men sought in attempted lurings of 4 kids in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News