'It was stolen': Long Island has become Trump country

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- If the presidential election had been held on Long Island, President Donald Trump would have won re-election -- and residents there know it."I don't like it all," said Bob Ciota, of Nesconset. "I think it was stolen from Trump. Fake news, fake polls, fake election."Trump garnered 50.1% of the vote in Nassau County, which Hillary Clinton won in 2016. In Suffolk County, the president grew his base from 2016 and garnered 55.7% of the vote.His supporters on Long Island have been vocal throughout the past few months, organizing large caravans. Parking lots were turned into huge Trump rallies, and supporters often set up on the side of major roadways with Trump flags and signs.More rallies are planned for this weekend.Lake Grove resident Diane Edwards, who's a Trump supporter, said she doesn't trust the election results."It's very upsetting," she said. "I think that there's a little bit what we call hanky panky being done."Retiring Congressman Peter King (R-Massapequa Park) said he wishes the results had turned out differently."I strongly support a President Trump," he said. "I wish he had been elected. I'm still holding out hop. But if Joe Biden is elected, so be it. I will support him. I will wish him well."DawnMarie Kuhn, president of the Suffolk County Young Republicans, said she does not see 2020 as a defeat for the Republican Party.She said Trump's momentum helped elect a number of new local Republicans."It was a giant red wave for all of our local candidates," she said. "We elected four Young Republicans to state offices."