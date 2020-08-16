PAWLING, New York (WABC) -- "Lord of the Rings" fans may want to check out a new offering coming courtesy of Airbnb, and you won't have to try to find "middle earth" to get there.
Airbnb will be listing a "Hobbit house" next month in Dutchess County.
For $500 a night, the cozy Pawling house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, which has a circular doorway and a roof covered in plants.
It took a couple and their four kids eight years of weekend work to build their summer getaway.
They now want to share it with visitors.
The property also has three patios, a pond and a hot tub.
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Airbnb to list 'Lord of the Rings' 'Hobbit house' in Dutchess County
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More