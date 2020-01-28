Lost dog brings traffic to standstill on FDR Drive in New York City

LETS FIND THIS DOGGIES PARENTS!! So the N/B #FDR dr is at a complete stand still just before the #Manhattan Bridge. Like no movement what so ever. Put on the turret lights and make my way up to investigate. There's a guy chasing her on the highway. Call out over the PA.... @ASPCA pic.twitter.com/QYQiQdM7uK — Sgt. Carlos Nieves (@NYPDNieves) January 28, 2020

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A lost dog who got loose on the highway and caused traffic to come to a halt was reunited with her grateful owners.The northbound FDR Drive came to a standstill Monday night just before the Manhattan Bridge, NYPD Sgt. Carlos Nieves posted on Twitter.When he went to investigate, he found a man chasing a dog on the highway who was weaving in and out of cars.After he caught the dog, the good Samaritan told police that he's afraid of dogs but risked injury to save her life."She's the sweetest doggie in the world, let's get her home," Nieves said. "I'm sure there are some worried people out there."After putting the story out on social media, police were able to find her owner.It turns out her owner was walking her in the pedestrian pathway when the dog broke away from her leash and got onto the highway.The dog and her owners were reunited at the police precinct later Monday evening.----------