Pets & Animals

Lost dog brings traffic to standstill on FDR Drive in New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A lost dog who got loose on the highway and caused traffic to come to a halt was reunited with her grateful owners.

The northbound FDR Drive came to a standstill Monday night just before the Manhattan Bridge, NYPD Sgt. Carlos Nieves posted on Twitter.

When he went to investigate, he found a man chasing a dog on the highway who was weaving in and out of cars.

After he caught the dog, the good Samaritan told police that he's afraid of dogs but risked injury to save her life.

"She's the sweetest doggie in the world, let's get her home," Nieves said. "I'm sure there are some worried people out there."



After putting the story out on social media, police were able to find her owner.

It turns out her owner was walking her in the pedestrian pathway when the dog broke away from her leash and got onto the highway.

The dog and her owners were reunited at the police precinct later Monday evening.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew york cityanimal rescuemanhattan bridgeabc7ny instagramdogtrafficlost pet
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News