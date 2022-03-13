Personal Finance

Teen wins $100,000 lottery prize on first ticket she ever bought

EMBED <>More Videos

Beginner's luck: Teen wins $100,000 lottery prize with her 1st ticket ever

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- UNCW student won a nice 19th birthday gift after buying her first lottery ticket: $100,000.

Laniah Ashley, a freshman at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, was back home in Clinton for spring break. While out with her grandparents for Chinese food on her birthday Wednesday, she bought a $20 100X The Cash scratch-off ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery says on its website.

"It was my first time ever buying a ticket," Ashley said. "I thought the colors on the ticket looked pretty so I chose that one."

Back at her grandparents' house, Ashley scratched the ticket. They were all at the table when she realized she won.

"At first I kept it to myself because I didn't want to sound crazy," Ashley said. "I was too excited to believe it was true. I kept looking at the numbers and reading the rules over and over again. I was too stunned to speak."

After taxes, she received $71,016.

The biology major, who plans to attend medical school, said she'll use the money for school and to help her grandparents.

Editor's note: The video in this story is from a previous report about how to improve your chances to win scratch-off lottery tickets.

The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financewilmingtonclintonmoneyteenlottery
TOP STORIES
MoMA stabbing suspect caught on video during horrifying attack
Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35
U.S. journalist killed by attack in Ukraine: Kyiv police
Police: 87-year-old woman pushed to the ground, suffers head injury
Iran claims missile barrage near US consulate in Iraq
AccuWeather: Brisk and breezy
Hailey Bieber hospitalized for brain blood clot
Show More
Suspect wanted in shootings of sleeping homeless men in NYC
Bus full of Ukrainian refugees overturns in Italy; 1 dead
COVID NYC Update: Walkout ceremony planned for Dr. Chokshi's last day
Uber charging customers new fuel surcharge for rides, delivery
How much snow fell in NYC, Tri-State after winter storm
More TOP STORIES News