Wedding planner helps keep Asian traditions alive during Lunar New Year

EMBED <>More Videos

Lunar New Year celebration inspires weddings among Asian Americans

LOS ANGELES -- Wedding planner Christine Chang is proud of her Korean American heritage. Her event planning company, Live Love Create Events, focuses on helping couples of different Asian cultures plan their dream wedding to keep traditions alive.

"Lunar New Year being such a great celebration for our Asian American heritage groups, I thought it was nice to kind of incorporate that element into one of the most special days of your life which is a wedding," said Chang.

"I can wear a white traditional American wedding dress in the beginning. And for the reception, wear a Korean Hanbok," said Esther Park Chun, who recently wed. "By wearing the Hanbok and bowing to our parents and grandparents, we can honor them. It's also just super beautiful, the colors and the fabric."

"We get these different cultures, from the Korean, Chinese, Filipino, and Vietnamese, and incorporate that beautiful aspect, attire and maybe tea ceremony into their wedding day," said Chang. "And it's not forced because we grew up in the culture."

https://livelovecreateevents.com/

https://www.facebook.com/livelovecreateevents/
https://www.instagram.com/livelovecreate/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kabclocalish
TOP STORIES
Combating gun violence tops agenda for Biden's visit to NYC
Family discovers hospital mix-up after 29-year-old takes DNA test
Rapper TDott Woo fatally shot outside Brooklyn home
Funeral held for murdered Central Park carriage horse driver
AccuWeather: Rain and fog
Off-duty officer shot in Queens set to be released from hospital
Vegan Fridays: NYC schools launching healthy eating initiative
Show More
Dog rescued from kill shelter now inspires on the ice
Hershey is raising its prices this year
Bound Brook officers help mom deliver baby boy at home
Family, friends to mourn innocent NJ teen killed by stray bullet
Dolphins owner responds to claims in Brian Flores' NFL lawsuit
More TOP STORIES News