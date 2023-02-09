Outpouring of grief after kindergarten teacher found dead in New Jersey

The body of a kindergarten teacher who had been missing since Monday has been found buried in a shallow grave only a few miles away from where she lived and worked. Anthony Johnson

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities are searching for answers after a kindergarten teacher was found dead in New Jersey.

The body of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez was discovered Tuesday in a shallow grave in Kearny.

Hernandez worked at Beloved Community Charter School. It reopened on Thursday morning but the teacher's students are suffering a painful loss.

Her death has led to an outpouring of grief after the mother of three apparently went missing over the weekend and didn't show up for work on Monday.

Authorities went to her house near the school and found evidence suggesting there was a crime.

A makeshift memorial sits outside her home where friends and family are expressing their sadness and condolences.

Neighbors said the mother of three was sweet and pleasant and had three beautiful children.

Investigators have been working on the case but add that the cause of death has not yet been determined.

