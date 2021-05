Maine woman goes missing after getting into cab in New York City

EMBED >More News Videos The family of a 24-year-old woman who died after falling from a rooftop during a party in the East Village this weekend is speaking out about their loved one.

EMBED >More News Videos Officials agree that smaller communities that may not have the resources to do lengthy background checks will benefit the most from the Wandering Officers law.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating the disappearance of a woman from Maine, who was last seen in New York City on Monday, authorities say.According to police, 29-year-old Christine Hammontree was last seen getting into a yellow cab with a man and two women in Times Square, just after 2 a.m. on Monday.Authorities say Hammontree was visiting someone she knew in New York City at the time of her disappearance.It's unknown if the person she was visiting was a loved one or significant other.Police say family in Maine reported Hammontree missing, and the NYPD began assisting after her father contacted the department.It's unknown how long she had been in New York City before she went missing.Officials say she has no past history of drug use, mental health issues or previous disappearances.Hammontree is described as 5'9'' tall and 110 pounds with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, shorts, black flip flops and an orange backpack.Anyone with information in regard to this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM , on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------