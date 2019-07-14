Major power outage in Upper Manhattan, Midtown

The loss of power is from 5th Avenue to Hudson River, and West 40th to 72nd Streets.
Con Edison advises customers in the affected areas to switch off or unplug electrical appliances to avoid potential damage to the appliances when power is restored.
Customers can report outages and check service restoration status at www.conEd.com or by calling 1-800-75-CONED (1-800-752-6633). When reporting an outage, customers should have their Con Edison account number available, if possible, and report whether their neighbors also have lost power.
Lincoln Center, Columbus Circle and some Broadway Theatres have been impacted.
Roosevelt Hospital reports power is lost and they are operating at backup generator power. They have no AC power and no elevator service.
The Parks Department in Manhattan has lost all power and they are on backup generator power.
The outage began shortly before 7:00 p.m. knocking out traffic lights and we even lost power here at the station.
NYPD was directing traffic at intersections with dark traffic lights.
The MTA says outages are reported at subway stations throughout Manhattan.
Update: We are working with Con Edison to determine the root cause of the ongoing power failure, which is affecting Midtown and the Upper West Side.— NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) July 13, 2019
Several stations are currently without power and are being bypassed by all trains. Please stay tuned here for updates. pic.twitter.com/UoHv6RKVyl
MTA reports there is no disruption to train service, but service is limited into Manhattan from Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx.
Port Authority reports power went out at Penn Station and was immediately restored. There are no reports of train disruptions at this time.
FDNY says they have numerous elevators stuck around the Upper West Side.
No official word on what has caused the power outage, but there are reports of a transformer fire at 64th street and West End Avenue.
Mayor de Blasio has been briefed on the power outage. OEM, PD & DOT all working on back up operations, according to his office.
