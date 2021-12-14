Man exonerated in killing of Malcom X files claim seeking $20M in damages from New York State

EMBED <>More Videos

Man exonerated in killing of Malcom X files claim seeking $20M

NEW YORK (WABC) -- One of two men exonerated last month in the killing of Malcolm X filed a civil claim Tuesday that seeks millions of dollars in compensation from New York State.

The claim cites the toll of "living with the hardship and indignity attendant to being unjustly branded as a convicted murderer of one of the most important civil rights leaders in history."

Muhammad Aziz also filed a notice of claim against New York City that seeks legal redress for civil rights violations and other "government misconduct" that caused his wrongful conviction.



"While I do not dwell on what my life might have been like had this travesty of justice never occurred, the deep and lasting trauma it caused cannot be overstated. The more than 20 years that I spent in prison were stolen from me and my family, and while the official record now recognizes the truth that has been known for decades, nothing can undo the damage that my wrongful conviction caused to all of us," Aziz said in a statement. "Those responsible for depriving me of my liberty and for depriving my family of a husband, a father, and a grandfather should be held accountable."

During a November hearing, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance said "there is only one ultimate conclusion; Mr. Aziz and Mr. Islam were wrongfully convicted of this crime" and the court dismissed the indictment.

The claim seeks at least $20 million in damages.

RELATED | 2 men convicted in Malcolm X's 1965 death exonerated
EMBED More News Videos

N.J. Burkett reports on the exoneration nearly 57 years after the conviction of two men in the assassination of Malcolm X.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citywrongfully accusedwrongful conviction
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Global cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high
31 CityMDs temporarily close, NY opens more COVID testing sites
Eric Adams to be sworn in as NYC mayor after Times Square ball drop
Son accused of shooting parents on Christmas in LI mansion
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
Show More
Queen Mary 2 cruise won't return to NY amid COVID concerns
NJ city implements mask mandate as COVID cases soar statewide
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
AccuWeather: Damp start then mostly cloudy
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
More TOP STORIES News