Long Island man accused of recording women inside tanning salons

LEVITTOWN, Long Island (WABC) -- A Long Island man is under arrest, accused of spying on unsuspecting women at several tanning salons and recording video of them.Authorities say 22-year-old Jake Gabler-Colotti was observed by a female customer using a camera to videotape her while she was in a private tanning room at the Beach Bum Tanning on Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown on March 12.After she contacted police, Gabler-Colotti was placed into custody at the salon.Once police investigated further, they say they discovered other instances in which the suspect had recorded other female customers inside the Levittown, Seaford and Plainview Beach Bum Tanning salons.A Beach Bum Tanning Salons spokesperson told Eyewitness News reporter Kristin Thorne that the salons are cooperating fully with police."As soon as the incident occurred and the stress was heard from the customer that was tanning, immediately our manager took action and contacted local authorities," he said. "We're saddened this took place in our facility. Our customers' safety is very important to us, and I want everybody to feel very comfortable and rest assured that they can tan at any of our facilities."He said Gabler-Colotti didn't "set up" or "install" cameras in any of the salons or private rooms.Gabler-Colotti is charged with two counts of unlawful surveillance. He is free on $10,000 bailDetectives request anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Gabler-Colotti to contact the Second Squad at (516) 573-6253 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.----------