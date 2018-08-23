EAST PATCHOGUE, Suffolk County (WABC) --A suspected Suffolk County drug dealer is under arrest after he was linked to a deadly overdose.
Suffolk County police charged 28-year-old Anthony Legette of East Patchogue with selling drugs that contained fentanyl.
Investigators believe the drugs are behind the deadly heroin overdose of a person in Massapequa on Monday night.
He's charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal sale of a controlled substance.
