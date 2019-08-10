Man arrested after threats made to Puerto Rican Festival in New Haven, Connecticut

Social Media Comment Investigated pic.twitter.com/OxqvDMb1mh — NewHavenPD (@NewHavenPolice) August 8, 2019

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WABC) -- A man was arrested after threatening comments were posted to Facebook regarding a Puerto Rican festival in Connecticut.The New Haven Puerto Rican Festival will go forward with an added police presence after an online threat against it was posted earlier this week. Police have not identified any credible threat to the fourth annual event.Police said 53-year-old Jeffrey Hanson, of Orange, Connecticut, was arrested Saturday in connection to the Facebook comment.The threat was made Wednesday by someone responding to a television station's Facebook post about the festival, which runs Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the New Haven green. The comment said the festival was an example of why "we need 30 round magazines."Hanson has a $50,000 bond for Breach of Peace and will be arraigned Monday.An investigation is continuing.----------