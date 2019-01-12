ARREST

Man arrested for driving with 68 license suspensions in North Amityville

Police on Long Island arrested a man for driving with 68 license suspensions.

NORTH AMITYVILLE, Long Island (WABC) --
Police said 63-year-old Louis Carr Jr., of East Islip, was chaired with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony.

Officers pulled him over Friday night in North Amityville for failing to signal.

When they ran his license, police found it had been suspended 68 times.

