NORTH AMITYVILLE, Long Island (WABC) --Police on Long Island arrested a man for driving with 68 license suspensions.
Police said 63-year-old Louis Carr Jr., of East Islip, was chaired with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony.
Officers pulled him over Friday night in North Amityville for failing to signal.
When they ran his license, police found it had been suspended 68 times.
