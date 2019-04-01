JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities say a man is under arrest in the murder of a woman whose body was found in a lake in New Jersey.
The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office announced the arrest of 33-year-old Jorge Rios, of Jersey City, in connection with the homicide.
He has been charged with murder, felony murder, kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault. Mayor Steve Fulop says that it appears to be a random attack.
Hudson County Sheriff's officers discovered the body March 24 in Lincoln Park after receiving a report. At that time, police did not suspect foul play.
The victim was identified as 45-year-old Carolina Cano. Her roommate said she went out for a jog that morning and never returned.
The Peruvian native lived just a few blocks away from the park. Her roommate said she went for a jog every morning before heading to work as a nanny.
"When you understand the video, the background, and the statements, this was just a horrible situation," Fulop said. "The entire circumstance was a terrible thing, and the prosecutors did a great job wrapping it up quick."
The Medical Examiner's Office determined the cause of death to be homicidal violence including strangulation and water submersion.
An arraignment and detention hearing for Rios is set for Thursday, April 4.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Man arrested in murder of nanny found in New Jersey lake
TOP STORIES
Show More