Man arrested for allegedly abducting, assaulting teenager on Long Island

LINDENHURST, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island arrested the man accused of impersonating a police officer and abducting a teenager in Lindenhurst.

Authorities say the kidnapping happened Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the suspect stopped two girls, ages 14 and 16, as they walked along Herbert Avenue to the library.

He identified himself as an officer and said he would give them a ride to the library and the teens got in his car.

The man then drove them to the library but told the 16-year-old to get out because he needed to speak with the younger girl.

He then drove away with the 14-year-old girl to a nearby park and began touching her.

She fought him off and ran to a nearby home and the homeowner called the police.

The suspect was later arrested.

Police have not released his identity.

