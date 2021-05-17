Man attacked after confronting 2 people on motorcycles in NYC park

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 76-year-old man was assaulted inside a park after he confronted two people over their use of motorcycles in the park.

The incident was reported Sunday just before 1:30 p.m. near Indian Road and West 218th Street in Inwood Hill Park.

Police say the victim approached two people over their use of motorcycles on the grass in the park and they got into a verbal argument.



The suspects hit the victim with an object before getting away from the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

