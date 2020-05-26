Man attacked, tried to kidnap nurse from her own home in New Jersey, police say

HOWELL TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest after a nurse was allegedly attacked by a former patient at her home in New Jersey.The incident was reported Friday afternoon at a home on Newton's Corner Road.The victim, a registered nurse at Monmouth Medical Center, said the man who assaulted her and her mother was a patient she had seen the previous night.She said her 64-year-old mother let 37-year-old Leonardo Larrarte inside, but she demanded that he leave.Larrarte refused and then reportedly attacked her mother before going after the nurse, police said.Police say the assault was violent and Larrarte claimed the victim was his wife and demanded that she come with him or he would kill her mother.The nurse was punched and choked, but Larrarte finally left when the she refused to go with him.A friend who was upstairs heard the commotion and called 911.Within minutes of broadcasting the suspect description, police said an officer and his K-9 partner, Vito, found the suspect and took him into custody without incident.Larrarte has been charged with kidnapping, burglary and making terroristic threats, among other charges.It is not clear how Larrarte knew where the victim lived."Our homes are our sanctuary. A place that should always be safe. No one should have to go through such a traumatic, life altering incident such as this. Fortunately, she fought back and refused to quit. As a result she survived. Predators such as Larrarte should never be allowed to see another day of freedom to victimize another innocent person," said Howell Township Police Department Chief Kudrick.The victim and her mother were treated and released from the hospital.----------