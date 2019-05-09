Man attacks pregnant woman walking with friend, child on New Jersey street

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man attempted to rob a pregnant woman walking on a New Jersey street, and the harrowing encounter was caught by multiple surveillance cameras.It happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 400 block of Market Street, near Madison, in the Ironbound section of Newark.Police say the woman, who is seven months pregnant, was walking with a friend and a child when the man approached and grabbed her neck in an attempt to steal her gold chain.The video shows the man crossing the street prior to the attack, before he circles back and attacks the women.She and her friend struggle with the man for a few moments, before he lets go and flees on foot.It is believed the suspect in a homeless man known to residents and business owners in the area, and they say he wears the same beige three-quarter-length jacket every day.No arrests have been made, and anyone with additional information is urged to contact Newark police.----------