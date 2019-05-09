Man attacks pregnant woman walking with friend, child on New Jersey street

EMBED <>More Videos

A man attempted to rob a pregnant woman walking on a New Jersey street.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man attempted to rob a pregnant woman walking on a New Jersey street, and the harrowing encounter was caught by multiple surveillance cameras.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 400 block of Market Street, near Madison, in the Ironbound section of Newark.

Police say the woman, who is seven months pregnant, was walking with a friend and a child when the man approached and grabbed her neck in an attempt to steal her gold chain.

The video shows the man crossing the street prior to the attack, before he circles back and attacks the women.

She and her friend struggle with the man for a few moments, before he lets go and flees on foot.

It is believed the suspect in a homeless man known to residents and business owners in the area, and they say he wears the same beige three-quarter-length jacket every day.

No arrests have been made, and anyone with additional information is urged to contact Newark police.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkessex countyattempted robberyrobbery
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Box truck dangling from I-195 after multi-vehicle crash in NJ
10-year-old severely bitten while riding home on school bus
Video: Giant black bears fight in front of man's NJ home
DJ fired after tweet likening royal baby to chimp
Man arrested in 2017 stray bullet shooting of pregnant teen
Massive fire tears through HBO miniseries set in NY
Report: NYC still dangerously exposed to next superstorm
Show More
Judge rules 3-year-old with cancer must continue with chemo
Woman struck in NYC hit and run, driver flees on sidewalk
New Jersey vandal preying on homeowners with unkempt lawns
Fake German heiress gets 4 to 12 years behind bars
2 men shot outside popular Manhattan nightclub
More TOP STORIES News