Man brought explosives into Long Island hospital, prompting evacuation: Police

SUFFOLK COUNTY (WABC) -- An arrest has been made after police say a man brought explosive devices into a Long Island hospital, prompting the evacuation of the emergency room.Police say security officers stopped a suspicious man in a tactical vest at Stony Brook University Hospital just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday.Robert Roden, 33, was taken into custody because of a suspicious device in his backpack.While detectives investigated, two floors of the hospital -- including the emergency room -- were evacuated as a precautionary measure.Suffolk County Emergency Service Section Bomb Squad and Canine Unit officers responded to the scene and determined Roden had three explosive devices in his backpack.No injuries were reported and the emergency room re-opened by 1:30 a.m.On Wednesday, a search warrant was issued at Roden's home where authorities say multiple explosive devices were found.Roden was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, Criminal Contempt 2nd Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree. Additional charges are pending.Suffolk County police said they are working with the FBI and the investigation is ongoing.----------